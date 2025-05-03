403
Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Holds Urgent Weekend Meeting
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Global oil markets continue their downward slide as OPEC+ convenes a rare Saturday meeting on May 3.
Brent crude trades at $60.42, down 0.58%, while WTI crude sits at $57.18, down 0.60%, according to TradingView data published this morning.
The oil-producing coalition unexpectedly rescheduled its planned Monday meeting to Saturday, signaling urgent market concerns.
This unusual weekend gathering arrives as crude prices face persistent pressure amid economic uncertainties and intensifying trade tensions between major economies.
Market analysts widely expect OPEC+ to announce a production increase today. Projections range from 300,000 to 750,000 barrels daily, though approximately 65% of analysts predict a modest rise between 100,000-300,000 barrels per day.
April proved brutal for oil markets, with Brent plunging 15% and WTI tumbling 18%. These declines mark the steepest monthly losses since November 2021, reflecting rapidly deteriorating market sentiment.
Trade tensions significantly impact demand outlooks. Recent tariff escalations between the US and China have prompted analysts to reduce crude oil demand growth forecasts to just 860,000 barrels daily for 2025.
Inventory data presents a mixed picture. U.S. crude stocks fell by 2.7 million barrels last week, while Cushing, Oklahoma inventories dropped by 1.1 million barrels. However, distillate stocks increased despite apparently strong demand signals.
Technical indicators reinforce bearish sentiment. Brent crude tests critical support at $60.00, while WTI faces strong resistance at $62.50. A "death cross" formation in WTI's moving averages signals continued downward momentum.
Major forecasters have adjusted expectations downward. The Energy Information Administration now projects Brent to average $68 per barrel in 2025, falling to $61 in 2026. Wood Mackenzie maintains a slightly more optimistic forecast at $73 per barrel for 2025.
Institutional investors show growing caution. Hedge funds have slashed their net long positions in WTI futures by 18% since January. Trading volumes have surged 22% above the 20-day average as selling pressure intensifies.
The unusual timing of today's OPEC+ meeting underscores the seriousness of current market conditions.
The coalition faces difficult choices balancing price support against market share concerns. Their decision will likely determine whether oil prices stabilize or continue dropping through the summer months.
