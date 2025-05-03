This Woman Visited 108 Countries While Holding Full-Time Job

MENAFN - Live Mint) In an age where social media influencers flaunt passports and paychecks, Ankita Rajendaran's journey is refreshingly different. A solo traveller, author, and cultural enthusiast, she has visited 108 countries - and counting- without ever quitting her full-time corporate job.

Ankita has turned long weekends and public holidays into opportunities for exploration, proving that travel and a demanding job can go hand in hand.“The trick is treating travel like a priority, not a reward,” she says-a mindset that has taken her from the deserts of Jordan to the rainforests of Uganda, all while maintaining a high-performing career.

Her love for travel was kindled during her childhood in Muscat and grew through budget family trips to temple towns across Tamil Nadu. A modest holiday to Peru in 2014 with her husband rekindled that early spark, setting her on a path of relentless wanderlust.

What sets Ankita apart from most long-term travellers is her refusal to take a sabbatical. Instead, she relies on meticulous planning- synchronising annual leaves with public holidays and allocating nearly 30% of her income toward travel. By leveraging flight alerts, travel loyalty programs, and efficient visa processes, she maximises both her money and her time.

Crucially, her professional life has not been compromised. Ankita attributes her sustained career success to consistent performance and open communication with her employers.“Travel made me a better professional-more empathetic, calm, and broad-minded,” she notes.

While most travellers highlight popular destinations, Ankita prefers the unconventional. She speaks most passionately about places like Sudan, Guatemala, and Taiwan, and about her solo travels that built resilience and self-reliance. Now, she curates group trips to lesser-known destinations such as Iraq and Madagascar, with a focus on offering Indian travellers more meaningful experiences.

To those stuck in a routine and dreaming of escape, her advice is straightforward:“Stop waiting for the right time. It may never come. Start small, plan smart, and go.”