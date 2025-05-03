Kaspa Surges Back Above $0.10 As Momentum Builds Toward Key Resistance
After weeks of consolidation, the price has now decisively flipped both the 21-day EMA ($0.0885) and 50-day SMA ($0.0781) into support, a textbook sign of trend continuation. With KAS currently trading at $0.1023, all eyes are on whether it can test and break through April's local high around $0.11.
Kaspa's daily chart paints a bullish picture. RSI is holding at 64.6, just below overbought territory, leaving room for continuation.
The Stochastic Oscillator has climbed above 78, reinforcing near-term buying interest. Meanwhile, the MACD histogram is trending upward, with a widening gap between the signal and MACD lines - a sign that bullish momentum is accelerating. The Supertrend indicator has remained in buy mode since late April, further validating the uptrend.
The recent dip to $0.088 has been confirmed as a higher low, forming a clean bullish structure with the previous swing low at $0.072. If buyers can reclaim $0.11, the next logical target is $0.127 - the midpoint between April highs and the long-term resistance at $0.15. The ascending 21 EMA now acts as dynamic support, cushioning minor pullbacks and providing a launchpad for further upside.Kaspa's fundamentals support technical strength
Kaspa's bullish setup isn't just about price action - its underlying architecture offers a compelling case for long-term viability.
Built on a blockDAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) structure rather than a traditional linear blockchain, Kaspa enables parallel block creation, significantly increasing transaction throughput without sacrificing security or decentralization. This solves one of the biggest limitations of legacy PoW chains like Bitcoin: scalability. Unlike rollups or sidechains, Kaspa achieves these speeds natively at the base layer.
If Kaspa reclaims $0.11 and flips it to support, it opens the door for a move to $0.127, and potentially toward the $0.15-$0.20 range seen in mid-2024. As Layer 1 competition heats up, Kaspa's blend of scalability, decentralization, and technical purity may give it an edge that price charts alone can't capture.
