Jay Vine Triumphs On Stage 3 Of Tour De Romandie

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

News | Team – 2nd May 2025

Jay Vine of UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinched a commanding victory in Stage 3 of the 2025 Tour de Romandie, showcasing his climbing prowess on the 183.1-kilometre loop starting and ending in Cossonay.

The stage featured a challenging route with three Category 3 climbs and a decisive Category 2 ascent over the Col du Mollendruz. Vine capitalised on the mountainous terrain, launching a decisive attack on the final ascent to secure his win.

This victory marks Vine's first stage win in the Tour de Romandie and highlights his strong form ahead of the upcoming Queen stage. Stage 4 will take riders from Sion to Thyon 2000, featuring five categorised climbs, including three Category 1 ascents, culminating in a summit finish at 2,090 meters.

Vine:“It's pretty incredible, it's been a long road back to recovery from my neck [injury] last year and hopefully I'll be starting my second Giro in a couple of days' time. Three wins so far this year and my first World Tour win in a long time, so I'm really happy and I know my son and wife are watching at home. It's all to play for tomorrow and on the time trial.”

Tour de Romandie 2025 stage 3 results:

1. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 4:03:55

2. Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) +2′′

3. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) s.t

Tour de Romandie 2025 general classification after stage 3:

1. Alex Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost) 12:45:30

2. Junior Lecerf (Soudal Quick-Step) +5′′

3. Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto) +6′′

6. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +41′′

7. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +49′′