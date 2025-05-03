Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Judokas To Compete In Dushanbe 'Grand Prix' On Day Two

2025-05-03 03:10:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the second day of the "Grand Prix" judo tournament held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, two Azerbaijani judokas are ready to join the competition.

Azernews reports that Vusal Qələndərzadə, competing in the 73 kg category, will face the winner of the match between Yunlong Guo (China) and Anqsarbek Qaynullin (Kazakhstan) in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Süleyman Şükürov, competing in the 81 kg category, will meet Mongolia's Batsukhar Gansukh in the Round of 16.

The competition will resume the following day at 11:00 AM Baku time.

It is worth mentioning that on the previous day, Balabay Agayev won a gold medal in the 60 kg category, marking the first medal for the Azerbaijani team in the tournament.

The "Grand Prix" will conclude on May 4.

