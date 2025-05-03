Ukraine's Raid Battalion Boast Their April Hits Targeting Russian Air Defense Systems
The Unmanned Systems Forces reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
The battalion drone operators also hit five Russian tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, 12 artillery units, 79 vehicles, and four multiple launch rocket systems. Also, they engaged 183 dugouts with infantry, 27 electronic warfare/anti-aircraft systems, and two fuel depots.
In addition, soldiers from the Raid unit shot down six Russian UAVs, including a Zala, Molniya-2, Orlan-10, and Supercam, and liquidated two UAV crews who operated the Lancet and Zala systems.Read also: Ukraine's border guards engage Russian assault troops, post raw footage
The military noted that the increase in the effectiveness of the unit's performance and the destruction of Russia's air defense capabilities come as a result of deep reconnaissance, accurate analysis, and thorough mission planning.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian drones had hit more than 160,000 enemy targets in the past two months.
Illustrative photo: Ground forces
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment