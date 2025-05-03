Ukraine's Raid Battalion Boast Their April Hits Targeting Russian Air Defense Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) UAV operators from the 413th Raid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces in April disabled five Russian Buk-M3 air defense systems, as well as two Buk-M2s, and one each of Buk-M1, Strela-10, Osa, and Tunguska.

The Unmanned Systems Forces reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

The battalion drone operators also hit five Russian tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, 12 artillery units, 79 vehicles, and four multiple launch rocket systems. Also, they engaged 183 dugouts with infantry, 27 electronic warfare/anti-aircraft systems, and two fuel depots.

In addition, soldiers from the Raid unit shot down six Russian UAVs, including a Zala, Molniya-2, Orlan-10, and Supercam, and liquidated two UAV crews who operated the Lancet and Zala systems.

The military noted that the increase in the effectiveness of the unit's performance and the destruction of Russia's air defense capabilities come as a result of deep reconnaissance, accurate analysis, and thorough mission planning.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian drones had hit more than 160,000 enemy targets in the past two months.

