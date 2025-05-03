War Update: 216 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past day, May 2, a total of 216 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook at 8:00, Saturday, May 3, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces launched one missile strike, 101 airstrikes (including 183 guided aerial bombs), and about 6,700 shellings, including 131 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). They also deployed 2,694 kamikaze drones.

Russian forces carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Turya, Mala Rybytsia in Sumy region, Tsapivka, Velyki Prokhody, Dementiivka, Odradne in Kharkiv region, Shakhove, Novoeconomichne, Poltavka, Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Hnativka, Pokrovsk, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novopil in Donetsk region, Huliaipole, Mali Shcherbaky, and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 11 clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment, two command posts, two artillery systems, two air defense systems, and one electronic warfare station.

In the Kharkiv sector , six clashes occurred, the enemy attacked near Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks near Kolisnykivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces launched 27 attacks attempting to advance near Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Serhiivka, Hrekivka, and Kopanky.

In the Siversk sector , Ukraine's forces halted one attack near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , eight enemy assaults were recorded near Chasiv Yar and toward Novomarkove and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians carried out eight attacks near Toretsk, Krymske, Druzhba, and Sukha Balka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders halted 83 Russian attacks in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , 23 Russian assaults were repelled near Rivnopil, Pryvilne, Rozlyv, Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, and toward Odradne and Bahatyr.

In the Huliaipole sector , six clashes occurred near Vysoke (formerly Chervone).

In the Orikhiv sector , Russian forces conducted five assaults near Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector , no offensive actions by Russian forces were recorded.

In the Kursk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks. Russian forces conducted 235 artillery strikes (15 from MLRS) and launched 14 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided bombs.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formations were spotted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia has already suffered an estimated 955,470 combat casualties in Ukraine since the large-scale invasion, including 1,170 killed or wounded in action over the past day.