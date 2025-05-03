403
Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 2.41 To USD 62.41 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell USD 2.41 during Friday's trading to reach USD 62.41 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 64.82 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures also fell 84 cents to USD 61.29 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 95 cents to USD 58.29 pb. (end)
