Many Citizens Of Redington Beach Seeking Formal Complaints Regarding Alleged Retaliation By Local Officials

REDINGTON BEACH, Fla., May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens for Fair Governance , a civil rights advocacy group representing many residents of Redington Beach, Florida, are seeking to file a formal complaint with state and federal officials regarding ongoing concerns about alleged retaliation, selective enforcement, and misuse of government authority by town officials. The allegations have raised concerns about the actions of Mayor David Will, Deputy Tony DeAngelo (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office), FWC Officer Jody Criswell, Municipal Attorney Rob Eschenfelder, and Code Enforcement Officer Marquis Fitzgerald.

Political Expression Allegedly Targeted Through Local Ordinances

According to residents represented by Citizens for Fair Governance, issues began in 2022 when one individual, Vitaliy Kravchenko , a resident of Redington Beach, parked his personal Ford F-250 on his property. The truck displayed decals supporting political views and a free speech platform. Despite the absence of HOA restrictions and no commercial usage, Redington Beach cited the vehicle under a vague ordinance. When Kravchenko contested the citation successfully, presenting legal precedent during a public Town Hall meeting, town leadership allegedly responded by enacting a new ordinance banning vehicle decals altogether. This ordinance, reportedly drafted by municipal attorney Rob Eschenfelder, nullified the previous defense and led to further citations. A constitutional challenge regarding the new ordinance is currently pending before the Florida Supreme Court.

Viral Beach Incident Triggers Delayed Legal Action

In July 2024, an individual was involved in a scooter-related incident on the beach that was widely circulated online. Though the incident appeared accidental, it gained attention because the individual wore political apparel. The case was later revisited by FWC Officer Jody Criswell, leading to questions about the timing and motives behind the enforcement.

Wider Pattern of Alleged Selective Enforcement

Residents of Redington Beach, through Citizens for Fair Governance, have raised concerns about selective enforcement practices. Enforcement actions related to short-term rentals and property codes seem to disproportionately affect politically unaffiliated or dissenting individuals, while politically connected residents allegedly face less scrutiny.

Controversial Code Enforcement Practices Highlighted

In a separate incident, a resident reports that code enforcement officer Marquis Fitzgerald confronted them regarding minor gravel movement on their property. The work performed required no permit, yet a fine of $5,500 was issued, which remains under formal dispute. Concerns have been raised about the employment of an officer with a criminal history in law enforcement.

Warrantless Entry and Missing Public Records

In another incident, deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office entered a resident's backyard without a warrant under the pretense of investigating a noise complaint. No citation was issued, but concerns about potential violations of public records laws have been raised, especially after missing records and body camera footage.

Allegations of Financial Exhaustion Through Legal Pressure

Residents argue that the accumulation of fines, citations, legal disputes, and procedural costs is an example of "lawfare"-using legal tactics to financially exhaust and silence political dissenters.

Cultural Discrimination Allegations

Some residents, particularly those with immigrant backgrounds, report facing cultural discrimination and harassment in the community, with tensions escalating due to political disagreements.

Formal Calls for Oversight

Due to the scale of the alleged misconduct, residents, represented by Citizens for Fair Governance, are calling for investigations by Governor DeSantis, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, Congressman Matt Gaetz, and State Representative Linda Chaney. The allegations raised include potential violations of civil rights, due process, public records laws, and constitutional protections.

Conclusion

The ongoing concerns raised by residents of Redington Beach , as represented by Citizens for Fair Governance, call attention to the need for oversight and reform in local governance. Allegations of selective enforcement, politically motivated code actions, unauthorized home entry, public records irregularities, and retaliatory ordinances underscore the urgency for intervention. Without oversight, residents fear that municipal power will continue to be used as a tool for political retaliation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

