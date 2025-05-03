Hayden Panettiere Was In ‘Desperate’ Need Of Her 4-Year Acting Hiatus

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Hayden Panettiere has shared that her four-year hiatus from acting was unplanned but was also desperately needed.

The 35-year-old actress took a well-earned rest following the conclusion of her ABC series 'Nashville' in 2018, before reprising her role as Kirby Reed in 2023 slasher movie 'Scream VI', reports 'Female First UK'.

And she has revealed it was an unexpected break but she benefited massively from stepping back, and as a result, feels "much more solid and grounded" in "this crazy world".

She reflected in an interview with Us Weekly,“I had taken four years off. Didn't know or plan to, but that's just the way it panned out. And I desperately needed it. The things that I've done before ... it was just different enough that I felt like it was a blank canvas that I could paint onto anything I wanted on. And now try to take my career in a direction that I wasn't able to go in before”.

Hayden loves to "keeping reinventing" herself and has never felt more confident in her own skin before.

She added,“I feel much more solid and grounded in this world, the crazy world that we live in. It's healthy to continue to keep evolving as a person. Which I always try to do to keep reinventing ourselves and learning more things about ourselves and our wants and needs and dislikes and all the above. But I've never been this version of me, I've never been as OK with being who I am without feeling the need to apologise for anything. I feel like I've finally earned the right to an opinion”.