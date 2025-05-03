403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Poland On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Saturday a congratulatory cable to Polish President Andrzej Duda on the occasion of his country's National Day, wishing him good health and Poland and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end)
