U.S. Approves F-16 Training, Sustainment Package Sale To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of State has approved the possibility of selling $310.5 million worth of F-16 training and technical support, as well as related equipment, to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Pentagon on Friday, Ukrinform saw.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of F-16 Training and Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $310.5 million," the Department of Defense said in a statement.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress to this end.

The Pentagon statement notes that the Ukrainian government is requesting the sale of equipment and services to support its F-16 aircraft fleet.

Belgium's PM announces F-16 fighterdelivery to Ukraine

The procurement will include aircraft modifications and upgrades; personnel training related to operation, maintenance and sustainment support; spare parts, consumables and accessories, repair and return support; ground handling equipment; classified and unclassified software delivery and support; technical documentation; logistics support services, etc.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the Pentagon noted.

Ukraine's Air Force assesses pace of F-16, Mirage deliveries

The U.S. Department of Defense believes the proposed sale aligns with international coalition contributions for the establishment of Ukraine's F-16 program and the overall modernization of Ukraine's air force. Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday held a meeting on the development of the Ukrainian fighter fleet, in particular the F-16s to discuss systemic solutions for more effective training and employment of military aviation.