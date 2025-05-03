Russian War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,170 In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia has already suffered an estimated 955,470 combat casualties in Ukraine since the large-scale invasion, including 1,170 killed or wounded in action over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

Russian troops have also lost 10,745 tanks (+4 in the past 24 hours), 22,369 armored fighting vehicles, 27,234 (+48) artillery systems, 1,375 MLR systems, 1,153 (+1) air defense systems, 370 warplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,665 (+126) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,197 (+1) cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 47,003 (+121) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,870 (+1) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on Russian casualties are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 2, as of 22:00, Ukraine has recorded 139 combat clashes along the frontlines over the past 24 hours.