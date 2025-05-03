403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) --
1814 -- Sheikh Abdullah I bin Sabah, Kuwait's second ruler, passed away. His rule lasted for 39 years from 1776 to 1814.
1967 -- The Kuwaiti Government granted the Kuwaiti-Spanish Petroleum Company a 35-year concession for oil exploration in the 9,100 square kilometer so-called "abandoned zone."
1985 -- Members of the Kuwaiti National Assembly (parliament) debated topics of an interpellation motion presented against Minister of Justice, Legal and Administrative Affairs Sheikh Salman Duaij Al-Sabah who tendered his resignation before a no-confidence vote. The inquiry focused on purported irregularities in small investments fund.
1995 -- Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ahmad Al-Rubei survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on alleged misdeeds at Kuwait University.
2000 -- The Criminal Court upheld an in absentia death sentence, issued in 1993, against Alaa Hussein, head of the so-called "temporary Kuwait government," formed by the Iraqi regime during its occupation of Kuwait.
2003 -- The Ministry of Higher Education established a permanent board of trustees for art faculties for coordination regarding teaching policies and research in art colleges.
2008 -- The Kuwaiti Al-Shabab Club was crowned champion of the Arab Karate Club Championship winning two gold medals and three bronze ones.
2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated Italian President Giorgio Napolitano with the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order during a visit to Italy. The Italian president granted His Highness the Amir the Presidential Medal of Merit.
2016 -- Dr. Hassan Al-Shemmari (Zain Hospital) succeeded in implanting vocal cords for a patient with silica; the first such successful medical operation in the Middle East.
2017 -- The Constitutional Court declared Fawaz Al-Arbeed won membership in parliament and has deprived Marzouq Al-Khlaifa of it.
2018 -- Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center won award of the top cultural heritage landmark in the Gulf.
2021 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society dispatched a plane loaded with 40 tons of medical aid to India to help the nation in combating spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
2021 -- The Cabinet imposed a travel ban on citizens, accompanying close relatives and house workers, who were not taken the jab against the coronavirus, effective May 22.
2021 -- The Cabinet decided to allow Kuwaiti herders and GCC citizens to exit the country via border checkpoints, amid the coronavirus crisis. (end)
