China Acknowledges U.S. Attempts at Tariff Talks, Cites "Lack of Sincerity"
(MENAFN) Beijing has officially acknowledged that the Trump administration has made multiple attempts to initiate discussions regarding tariffs, stating that they are "currently assessing the situation."
This confirmation from the Chinese Commerce Ministry follows repeated denials from Beijing regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of ongoing tariff talks. The U.S. has "recently reached out through relevant channels multiple times, expressing a desire to engage in talks with China over tariff issues," the ministry stated.
While reiterating its willingness to engage in dialogue, the ministry emphasized that if "forced to fight, China will fight to the end, and for talks, the door is open." However, they stressed that any potential negotiations "must demonstrate sincerity by making preparations and taking concrete actions, such as correcting its erroneous practices and lifting the unilateral tariffs."
The context of these overtures involves the Trump administration's implementation of broad tariff measures, affecting both allies and adversaries. Notably, while a 90-day reprieve was granted to most nations, China faces substantial 245% tariffs on its exports to the US. In response, Beijing imposed its own 125% tariffs on U.S. imports.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry stated that they have "noticed" the US's repeated mentions of potential tariff adjustments. However, they cautioned, "In any potential dialogue or talks, if the United States does not rectify its erroneous unilateral tariff measures, it would demonstrate a complete lack of sincerity and further undermine mutual trust."
Concluding their statement, the ministry asserted, "Saying one thing while doing another, or even attempting to use talks as a cover for coercion and blackmail, will not work with China."
