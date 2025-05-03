Donald Trump Is The New Pope? US President's Instagram Post Leaves Social Media Divided, 'Do You Have No Respect?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump's latest Instagram post, an AI-generated picture of himself dressed as the Pope, has divided the Internet.

This latest 'Pope Trump' post comes less than a week after the president said he would like to be the next Catholic pontiff, succeeding late Pope Francis.“I'd like to be pope. That would be my No. 1 choice,” Trump said on Tuesday.

The papal conclave to elect the next pope will start on May 7, the Vatican's spokesperson said.

Netizens, especially the Catholics , were fuming at Donald Trump's captionless picture as the Pope. They highlighted the importance of the Papacy in the comment section and accused the US President of disrespecting the“sacred” election.

“This is a no go for me, really in poor taste. Please don't make light of a very holy process of the next upcoming conclave and papal election. It is sacred,” a user said.

Another user highlighted the importance of Papacy for the Catholics and said,“Voted for Trump, but as a catholic, I hate this deeply. The role of the papacy is super important for Catholics more than any presidency.”

“To any conservatives applauding this, realise you're ostracising Catholics who have supported values that you believe in. Once again, American politics is showing that it only tolerates Catholics when they feel they are being treated by them,” the user added.

A user said,“This is so inappropriately disrespectful. The man just died like a week ago. Shame on you, Trump,” while another user said,“President Trump, I'm not gonna lie that's kind of ridiculous.”

“So, this clown is the President of the US?” a user quipped.

Highlighting that it was too early to joke about Pope Francis' death, who died of a stroke on April 21, a user said,“The pope's funeral was not even a week ago.”

A few netizens also called upon the President to“delete” the post right away.

However, a few social media users found the post hilarious and deemed Trump the“funniest man alive”.

“I just don't understand how you can hate on this guy,” a user said, laughing at the picture.

“Funniest man alive and it's not even close,” said another user.

A user said:“Yall know this Ai, and you still make a big deal out of it”

“Not ok. Offensive to me as a Catholic,” said a user, highlighting the overall divide among netizens over the post.