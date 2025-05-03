House Arrest: More Trouble For Actor Ajaz Khan? Mumbai Police Registers FIR For 'Obscene Content' ULLU App Removes Show

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Mumbai police have filed an FIR against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey, and others for allegedly featuring obscene content in their web series House Arrest, PTI reported citing an official.

The show, hosted by Khan, is available for streaming on the Ullu app.

“Based on a complaint lodged by Gautam Ravriya, an activist of Bajrang Dal, the police registered a case against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey of the web show 'House Arrest' and other persons from Ullu app,” the official of Amboli police station said on Friday.

As per the complaint, the web show contained obscene language, and the acts performed in the show insulted the modesty of women, he said.

“The complainant mentioned that he received several complaints about the vulgar content of the show and that many people sent personal messages to him to complain about it,” he added.

The producer and the host of 'House Arrest' have been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the official said.

Ullu app removes Ajaz Khan's reality show 'House Arrest'

Actor Ajaz Khan's reality show House Arrest has been removed from the Ullu streaming platform following growing backlash over its sexually explicit content.

As of Friday, searching for the show on the Ullu app returns no results, displaying the message:“Your search for 'House Arrest' did not find any matches.”

In response, Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh on Thursday called for an immediate ban on the show, accusing it of promoting obscene content that is detrimental to society, particularly harmful to children.

Viral video clips from the web show House Arrest show actor Ajaz Khan pressuring contestants-including women-to perform intimate scenes and respond to vulgar questions.

She also urged Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw to take strict action against mobile applications that promote such content.

Speaking out against the show, Wagh stated,“Ajaz Khan, who calls himself an actor, has created a show called 'House Arrest', which is nothing but the epitome of obscenity. Clips from this show, streamed on the Ullu app, are now circulating freely on social media, and they are extremely vulgar.”

(With inputs from PTI)

