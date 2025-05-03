Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message About His Children After UK Security Ruling

MENAFN - Live Mint) Britain's Prince Harry, in an emotional interview with the BBC, said that he was "devastated" at losing a legal challenge over his security in the UK.“I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point. And the things that they're gonna miss is, well, everything,” the former royal said in a shocking BBC interview on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Duke of Sussex - who shares two children, Prince Archie (6) and Princess Lilibet (3), with his wife Meghan Markle lost his appeal against the UK government's decision to withdraw publicly funded security, following the couple's step back from royal duties and relocation to the US.

The prince argued that he had been treated "unfairly" by having his automatic state-backed security measures stripped from him.

In his BBC interview, the 40-year-old Spare author blamed his father, King Charles III, for widening the rift within the already strained family.

According to Harry, a safe return to the UK is now only possible if he is formally invited by the royal family, as such invitations trigger appropriate security arrangements. He suggested that decisions surrounding his protection were shaped by an effort to pressure his family into returning to the royal fold, CBS News reported.

"Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020, and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back. But then when you realise that didn't work, do you not want to keep us safe?" he said. "Whether you're the government, the royal household, whether you're my dad, my family - despite all of our differences - do you not want to just ensure our safety?"

Harry also said he remains estranged from his father, King Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile," he said.