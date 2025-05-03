403
Sandeep Marwah Featured In Bharat Gaurav Book, And Joins Award Board
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a globally acclaimed media personality and cultural ambassador, has added another prestigious feather to his cap by being featured in the annual Bharat Gaurav Book of Awards. He was also officially invited to join the board of the Bharat Gaurav Awards by Pt. Suresh Mishra.
Dr. Marwah holds the distinction of being the first Indian to be honored eight times in the British Parliament, a remarkable achievement that includes the Bharat Gaurav Award itself, which was presented to him in the British Parliament by a Member of Parliament.
The Bharat Gaurav Awards are renowned for celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of Indian nationals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. The award is a symbol of national pride, honoring those whose work has contributed meaningfully to India's global presence.
During the ceremony, Pt. Suresh Sharma, a senior dignitary associated with the awards, expressed his admiration, stating,“I have never ever seen so many awards conferred upon a single person anywhere in the world. Dr. Sandeep Marwah is a remarkable person-his vision, mission, and passion are unmatched.”
In his acceptance remarks, Dr. Sandeep Marwah extended his gratitude, saying,“I thank Pt. Suresh Sharma for including me in the Bharat Gaurav Book and inviting me to be part of the board. It is truly an honor to be recognized on such a prestigious platform.”
Dr. Marwah continues to serve as a source of inspiration through his tireless work in media, education, and cultural diplomacy.
