U.S. Drafts New Sanctions Against Russia - Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. officials have finalized a new package of economic sanctions against Russia to increase pressure on the Kremlin to stop the war against Ukraine.

Reuters reports this with reference to sources in the U.S. presidential administration, Ukrinform saw.

The new sanctions will target Russia's energy giant Gazprom, as well as large companies operating in the field of natural resources and banking, an administration official told the agency.

However, it is currently unclear whether the package will be approved by President Trump, who is increasingly expressing frustration over Putin ignoring his calls for a ceasefire.

Yermak discusses Ukrainian soldiers' needs,against Russia with Starmer's adviser

The U.S. National Security Council is trying to agree on a certain set of stronger punitive actions against Russia, which should be signed by Trump, said an official familiar with the matter.

As reported, on Wednesday, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on mineral extraction, which Donald Trump had been actively promoting as part of his peace efforts.

In March, the U.S. president said he was seriously looking into the possibility of introducing large-scale sanctions, including banking restrictions, against Russia, which would be in effect until a ceasefire and a final peace agreement are sealed.