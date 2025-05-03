Goa Stampede News: 6 Dead, 30 Injured In Lairai Devi Temple In Shrigao

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least six persons were killed, and 30 sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during a temple festival at a village in North Goa in the wee hours of Saturday, PTI reported citing officials.

The tragedy took place in the early hours at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, according to a senior police official, PTI reported.

Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka had gathered at the temple for the festival, he said, adding that the exact cause of the stampede would be ascertained after a probe.

Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka had assembled at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village for the annual festival when a stampede broke out, officials said. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined and will be clarified following an investigation.

PMO said in a post on X,“ Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also visited the injured at the North Goa district hospital.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said in a post on X,“Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with me and took detailed stock of the situation, offering his full support during this difficult time.”

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), at least six people lost their lives, and many others were injured in the chaos. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that around 30 people were hurt, with eight in critical condition.

Two of the critically injured have been referred to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim for advanced treatment.

“Eight injured persons were admitted at the district hospital, while 10 were treated for minor injuries,” he added.

Rane said the health department has taken immediate and comprehensive steps to manage the situation.

“We coordinated with the 108 ambulance service, ensuring that five ambulances were dispatched to the site immediately after the incident, while three more are stationed at the North Goa district hospital,” he said.

Rane said additional doctors were roped in, and a dedicated ICU with ventilators was set up to provide consolidated care. "All necessary arrangements have been made, and we are closely monitoring each patient," he said.

What to do if you find yourself in a stampede-like situation?

1. Stay calm and aware: Stay calm and aware of the crowd's movements to avoid panic and react quickly.

2. Position yourself on the outskirts: Stay away from the centre of the crowd, and try to position yourself near walls or barriers to avoid the most dangerous areas.

3. Move with the crowd: If you're being pushed, go with the flow of the crowd rather than fighting it, which can help you maintain balance.

4. Protect your vital areas: Use your arms to shield your chest and head, and curl into a ball if you fall to protect your vital organs.

5. Look for exits or open spaces: Always be aware of nearby exits or open areas where you can move to reduce pressure and avoid being trapped.

(With inputs from agencies)