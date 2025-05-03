6-Year-Old South African Girl Who Disappeared Last Year Was Sold For 'Eyes And Skin' By Mother
Joshlin - who has a fair complexion and blue-green eyes disappeared from her home near Cape Town, sending shockwaves across South Africa.
During the trial, Smith's neighbour, Lourentia Lombaard, testified that the mother admitted she had“done something silly” and had“sold my child to a sangoma.” Lombaard also told the court that Smith allegedly offered money to her and others who were aware of the plan to sell Joshlin, in an attempt to buy their silence, according to the BBC.
According to the outlet, Joshlin's teacher also testified in court, stating that when she asked about Joshlin's whereabouts, Smith claimed the child was“on a ship, inside a container, headed to West Africa.”
The outlet reported on Friday that Smith broke down in tears as the guilty verdict was announced, while most people in the courtroom erupted in applause in response to the court's decision.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment