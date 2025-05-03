Oops! Virat Kohli's 'Mistaken' Like On Avneet Kaur's Photo Sends Internet Into Frenzy: 'Akayy Badmoshi Kr Rahhai'
Netizens were quick to weigh in with memes, and jokingly attributed the action to his son, Akaay, and others playfully referencing his wife, Anushka Sharma, further reacting hilariously to this incident.Virat Kohli reacts to Avneet Kaur's 'mistakenly' liked photo incident
Kohli stated it was not intentional and likely caused by Instagram's algorithm, adding no assumptions should be made.“I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” Kohli said.
Virat Kohli addresses Avneet Kaur photo 'like' incident
Kohli recently posted a photo with Anushka on occasion of her birthday.Also Read | Virat Kohli pens sweet note for 'guiding light' Anushka Sharma as she turns 37 Netizens react
One of the users said,“Akayy badmoshi krrah hai”, another remarked,“Birtthday wale din vo bhi”.“Virat Kohli ne bas Avneet Kaur ka pic like kiya, India ne usse Tinder samaj liya.😭 Its cruel world Anushka”,“Virat Kohli's Instagram like on Avneet Kaur's post got more attention than his IPL centuries 😂 Algorithm 1, Internet 0!” were some other comments made. "Kohli saab what is this behaviour?" a user reacted, another stated,“Akaay beta, papa ko phone do."Also Read | Virat Kohli names player who had 'biggest impact' on him during initial IPL years Who is Avneet Kaur?
Avneet Kaur is an actress who hails from Punjab and moved to Mumbai. She is recognised for her performances in Hindi television and films. She began her career in 2010 and gained popularity through shows like Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and has acted in notable projects such as Mardaani, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Tiku Weds Sheru.
Her upcoming film, Love in Vietnam, was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, with co-stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, helmed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and produced by Omung Kumar.
