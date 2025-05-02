Lowell Chamber Orchestra Announces Bold And Diverse Seventh Season

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOWELL, Mass., May 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Lowell Chamber Orchestra (LCO) is thrilled to announce its seventh season, promising an ambitious lineup of performances that continue to challenge the conventional boundaries of classical music. Building on its reputation for innovation, accessibility, and artistic excellence, LCO's 2025–2026 season will spotlight groundbreaking works, emerging and established composers, and an unwavering commitment to community engagement - all presented free of charge. The season is once again organized in collaboration with“A World of Music” Concert Series at Middlesex Community College, where LCO is the college's resident orchestra.







Image caption: The Lowell Chamber Orchestra performing. Photo: Noya Photo.

The season, titled“New Perspectives,” reflects LCO's mission to bring underrepresented voices and contemporary compositions to the forefront, alongside reinvigorated interpretations of the classical canon.

The season opens with“Classical Magic” on October 12, featuring Boccherini's evocative“La casa del diavolo,” Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 2 with soloist William Suh-the winner of the 2025 LCO International Young Artist Competition-and Mozart's iconic Symphony No. 40.

In December, audiences will experience“String Virtuosity”, a program designed to showcase the technical brilliance of the string section through music by Corelli, Hindemith – featuring violist Jessica Cooper – a world premiere by Nancy Skolos, and J.S. Bach.

The season continues in February with a powerful and wide-ranging concert highlighting music from the African-American diaspora, embracing traditions that span classical, gospel, jazz, and beyond. This concert is done in collaboration with Berklee School of Music.

April's performance,“Monumental Sounds”, juxtaposes the elegance of Martines' overture to“Isacco”, the passion of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 performed by acclaimed pianist Chi-Chen Wu, and the dynamism of Beethoven's Symphony No. 8. This program also includes the US premiere of“Resiliens”, a work by composer Felipe Oliveira, selected as the winner of LCO's 2025 International Call-for-Scores.

The season concludes in June 2026 with the annual Pride Month and a renewed celebration of LGBTQ artistry in“Pride: A Rainbow of Artistry.”

“Each season is an opportunity to explore music that speaks to the present moment,” says LCO Music Director Orlando Cela.“This year, we're amplifying voices that deserve to be heard and crafting programs that ask audiences to listen differently - to reconsider what classical music can be.”

With performances that span genres, centuries, and cultures, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra continues to lead as a champion of inclusivity in classical music. By spotlighting living composers, emerging artists, and historically overlooked figures, the orchestra invites audiences to reconsider what classical music is-and what it can become. All concerts remain free and open to the public, reinforcing LCO's commitment to accessibility and cultural enrichment for the Greater Lowell community.

VIDEO (YouTube):

For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact:

Antonio Mak

Press Contact, Lowell Chamber Orchestra

Email: ...

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @lowellchamberorchestra

YouTube: @lowellchamberorchestra

Facebook: facebook/LowellChamberOrchestra

News Source: Lowell Chamber Orchestra

Additional Multimedia: