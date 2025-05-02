Syria To Host Food Industry Show

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – From June 23 to 27, Damascus, the capital of Syria, will host the 20edition of Food Expo, a food and food packaging industry show. Exhibitors should include manufacturers of cereals, canned foods, milk and dairy products, baby food, sugar, and coffee, among other items.

The annual exhibition is hosted by the Delta Group, which is also responsible for other events in Syria. Organizers have said that in addition to food manufacturers, the exhibition will feature businesses involved in other parts of the food industry chain, such as banks and other financial institutions, and suppliers of manufacturing and packaging machinery.

Visitors are expected to include importers, prospective restaurant sector clients, hotel chains, and malls, as well as end buyers. The Arab Union for Food Industries collaborates in hosting the event at the Damascus Exhibition City. Click here to find out more.

