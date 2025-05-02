Syria To Host Food Industry Show
The annual exhibition is hosted by the Delta Group, which is also responsible for other events in Syria. Organizers have said that in addition to food manufacturers, the exhibition will feature businesses involved in other parts of the food industry chain, such as banks and other financial institutions, and suppliers of manufacturing and packaging machinery.
Visitors are expected to include importers, prospective restaurant sector clients, hotel chains, and malls, as well as end buyers. The Arab Union for Food Industries collaborates in hosting the event at the Damascus Exhibition City. Click here to find out more.
Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum
Read more:
Syria boosts yerba mate imports from Brazil
The post Syria to host food industry show appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment