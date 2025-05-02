More Than 50 Panamanian Enterprises And Msmes Receive Seed Capital Thanks To CABEI, The European Union, And The Government Of Germany

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)More than 50 entrepreneurs and micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) will benefit from the Regional Seed Capital Program of the DINAMICA II Initiative in Panama. This symbolic delivery is the result of a tripartite effort between the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), the Government of Germany through KfW, and the European Union, within the framework of its Global Gateway strategy. The selection of beneficiaries was made through a regional contest that convened entrepreneurs and MSMEs from Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, who presented their projects in search of financing and support for the development of their business ideas focused on the green transition and the digital transition.

Non-reimbursable funds totaling approximately US$687,000 will be awarded to 58 entrepreneurs and MSMEs with high growth and innovation potential. These resources will strengthen their business models and boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Of the selected projects, 30 were submitted by women who lead enterprises and MSMEs, reaffirming the program's commitment to inclusive, representative, and diverse participation. Amina Lakhi, CEO of Tu Vendor, stated:“This endorsement brings us closer to our purpose: to empower, innovate, and transform businesses in Panama, and to project ourselves into new markets in the region,” referring to how a program of this type provides the strategic momentum needed to expand the reach of their business within the business ecosystem.

In this regard, Carlos Moreno, CABEI Country Manager for Panama, highlighted:“We firmly believe in local talent, and the success of these Panamanian ventures, with their innovation and dedication, drives us at CABEI to continue promoting this transformation in the countries we serve.” Adolfo Campos, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the EU Delegation in Panama, emphasized that“The EU's Global Gateway strategy seeks to promote socially fair green and digital transitions throughout Latin America. It is a comprehensive and inclusive strategy that encourages investment and cooperation, both from the public and private sectors, among regulators, financiers, investigators, civil associations, and all types of companies, large and small, new, and experienced. No one must be left behind.”

The winning projects cover strategic sectors such as sustainable agricultural production, technology and digitization, innovative logistics, digital financial services, and cultural entrepreneurship. Many of them are led by young people and women, and several incorporate circular economies, energy efficiency, and digital transformation approaches. During the ceremony, representatives from CABEI, the European Union, and the German government reiterated their support for sustainable economic development in the region, highlighting the key role of entrepreneurship as a driver of innovation and growth. In Panama, the technical support process was backed by the City of Knowledge Foundation Business Development Center, which helped applicants improve the quality and viability of their proposals. The DINAMICA II Initiative, through its Regional Seed Capital Program, has benefited entrepreneurs and MSMEs in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, reaffirming its commitment to promoting a more prosperous region.