Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Expands Portfolio With Additional Solar Project In Upstate New York



SolarBank is developing a 4.584 MW DC ground-mount solar project in upstate New York, projected to power 540 homes.

The Forest Hill Rd project will operate under New York's community solar framework and benefit from VDER compensation and NYSERDA incentives.

Solar Simplified will handle subscriber management, allowing SolarBank to focus on development and expansion. The company is not presently importing solar panels from the four countries impacted by the April 21, 2025, U.S. Department of Commerce Tariff announcement.

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) , a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., announced that it was moving forward with the development of its Forest Hill Rd solar project in upstate New York. The 4.584 megawatt DC installation will operate as a community solar facility, contributing renewable energy to the local grid and offering cost savings to approximately 540 homes ( ).

The company announced that the site lease has been secured and an interconnection study is currently underway. If successful, SolarBank will proceed with permitting and financing. The project is expected to qualify for compensation under the Value of Distributed Energy Resources (“VDER”) framework, a...

