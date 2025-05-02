403
English Day Celebrated At BPS
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Birla Public School (BPS), Doha, observed English Day on April 23 with a morning assembly that paid tribute to the timeless legacy of English literature, coinciding with the birth anniversary of William Shakespeare.
Students presented word of the day coined by Shakespeare himself, showcasing his unparalleled influence on modern vocabulary.
A poignant thought from Hamlet was translated into Arabic, emphasising the universal appeal and timelessness of the Bard's ideas.
A theatrical segment titled 'The Bard on Stage' was staged bringing to life Shakespeare's iconic characters - Julius Caesar and Hamlet - through declamations.
One of the assembly's most imaginative moments came with a cross-cultural exploration of literary characters.
In a segment connecting global literary traditions, Tom Sawyer from American literature and Swami – Malgudi Days from Indian fiction were introduced on stage alongside their creators, Mark Twain and R K Narayan, highlighting storytelling as a bridge across cultures and generations.
Further enriching the day's celebration was a unique Indo-Qatar Literature segment, which explored the fusion of Indian and Qatari literary traditions.
This thoughtful inclusion promoted appreciation for local heritage and the shared values that unite diverse narratives.
In his address, principal Dr Anand R Nair underscored the power of language in shaping thought and character. He encouraged students to embrace eloquence by using refined idioms and expressive phrases in everyday speech and writing. He also encouraged students to befriend books.
Vice principal Radhika Rele and headmasters and heads of various departments were present. The day's programmes were organised under the guidance of the English Department head Rajasry Viswanathan and deputy head Ranchini Binu with co-ordination of English facilitators Remya Vinod, Shabeela, and Vidhya Cherukad.
