Queen's Qatar Expands Secondary School
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Queen's Qatar is expanding its Secondary School, with admissions now open for Year 10 students in the 2025-26 academic year, a statement said.
Queen's Qatar follows the English National Curriculum, augmented by the school's distinctive Fusion Curriculum in Key Stage 3 - a thematic and internationally-minded approach that builds critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration alongside core academic skills.
Providing a broad and engaging curriculum that includes English, Mathematics, Science, Humanities, Languages, and the Arts, the introduction of Year 10, for ages 14-16 years, will see students begin their IGCSE pathways, with A-Level programmes planned as the school extends to a full Secondary offering through to Year 13.
Principal Ann Djedid commented:“Queen's Qatar is committed to inspiring students to pursue excellence, cultivate their strengths, and thrive as purposeful global citizens. We look forward to welcoming Year 10 students in August as we continue to deliver on this commitment.”
David Thiesen, incoming Head of Secondary, stated:“At Queen's Qatar, the Secondary School is designed to nurture curiosity, ambition, and resilience. Students benefit from a balance of academic challenges, co-curricular enrichment, and dedicated pastoral care, enabling them to shape their own story with confidence and purpose.”
Queen's Qatar serves students aged 3–18 (Foundation Stage 1 to Year 13) within modern dedicated facilities, including science labs, art studios, libraries, a fully equipped 600 seat auditorium and technology hubs. A state-of-the-art Sports Centre opened in April.
Queen's Qatar is a purpose-built, COBIS-accredited British international school in Doha, and part of the Artemis Education family.
