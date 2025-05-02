403
Nutri-Cooking Challenge Organised
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As a part of the Poshan Pakhwada 2025 celebrations, MES Indian School organised a Nutri-Cooking Challenge for grade XII students, under the theme 'Old Recipes, New Memories'.
The event aimed to promote healthy eating habits and highlight the importance of nutrition and well-being.
Titled 'Cooking Beyond the Classroom: A Hands-On Approach to Learning', saw participation from around 80 teams from both the Boys' and Girls' sections.
Students prepared a variety of traditional, nutritious, and delicious dishes, proving that healthy food can indeed be flavourful and enjoyable.
Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar described the event as an opportunity for students to learn essential life skills as it fosters greater awareness of nutrition and promotes cultural appreciation through traditional recipes. Mary Cynthia Cyril and Ajith Kumar were teachers in charge of the event coordinated by lab assistant Raseena Najil in collaboration with the teachers of various sections.
