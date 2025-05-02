403
CBSE Qatar Cluster Athletic Meet Opens
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The CBSE Qatar Cluster Athletic Meet 2025, jointly hosted by MES Indian School and Mesis Abu Hamour Branch, is witnessing participation from about 18 CBSE-affiliated schools for competitions in three categories - U-14, U-17 and U-19.
Mes governing board's director of sports and games Badarudheen Gulam Mohiyuddin was the chief guest and treasurer A T Usman distinguished guest. MES principal Dr Hameeda Kadar and Mesis principal Pramila Kannan spoke.
The event was organised by the physical education department of MES Indian School. The ceremony began with a prayer led by Mohammed Umair.
Girls' Section sports captain Nivedhya Sudhir welcomed the gathering. Athletic captain Mohammad Anas led the oath taking. Head girl Hadiya Hashim introduced and compered the event along with Nimisha Liz Abraham. Mesis sports captain Mohammed Jasim proposed a vote of thanks.
Department of Physical Education co-ordinator Salim J Nadaf co-ordinated the event along with a team of teachers.
