Best Home Gym Equipment (2025): Johnson Fitness & Wellness Recognized As Top Fitness Retailer By Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans gear up to mark National Fitness Day on Saturday, May 3, Expert Consumers is recognizing Johnson Fitness & Wellness (JFW) as a top fitness retailer in 2025, highlighting the company's long-standing commitment to helping individuals achieve their health goals right at the comfort of their home.

Top Home Gym Equipment



Matrix TF50 Folding Treadmill - a high-performance treadmill built for serious runners and everyday walkers alike

Matrix Space-Saving Strength Bundle - ideal for home gyms where square footage is limited but goals are big

Bowflex Run & Relax Bundle - a bundle that includes a feature-rich Bowflex treadmill for heart-pumping workouts, plus a massage chair to help you unwind afterward Horizon Run & Relax Bundle - a treadmill and massage chair duo that brings effective cardio and relaxing recovery together at a budget-friendly price

Celebrating National Fitness Day

National Fitness Day, held annually on the first Saturday of May, is a national observance dedicated to the importance of long-term fitness habits. The day serves as a reminder of the role consistent physical activity plays in improving overall health and well-being.

In line with this message, Johnson Fitness & Wellness continues to champion everyday fitness by equipping individuals with the tools they need to build customized home gyms. Their mission supports the broader goals of the National Fitness Day: to inspire lifelong movement and health-conscious living.

A Nationwide Leader in Home Fitness Solutions

With over 100 locations nationwide, Johnson Fitness & Wellness offers a broad selection of home fitness equipment, including treadmills , ellipticals , strength training machines, rowers , exercise bikes , and massage chairs.

What sets JFW apart is its focus on personalized service - trained associates help customers navigate equipment choices based on individual goals, home space, and budget.

Encouraging Everyday Wellness

As more Americans look to establish long-term wellness routines in the comfort of their homes, Johnson Fitness & Wellness continues to meet that demand with a strong combination of product variety and personalized service. Their leadership in the retail fitness space makes them an ideal partner in promoting the values of National Fitness Day.

This year, Expert Consumers encourages individuals to use May 3 as a chance to reflect on their health journey - and acknowledges Johnson Fitness & Wellness for being a reliable ally in that ongoing pursuit.

To read the full review, please visit the Expert Consumers website

About Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Johnson Fitness & Wellness is a specialty retailer focused on helping individuals and families create personalized home fitness experiences. With over 100 locations nationwide, the company offers a wide range of premium equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, strength machines, rowers, exercise bikes, and massage chairs. Known for its knowledgeable staff and customer-first approach, Johnson Fitness & Wellness provides expert guidance to help customers find equipment that fits their goals, home, and budget. The company is committed to making fitness accessible, sustainable, and part of everyday life.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

