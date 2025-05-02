Secretary Rubio's Call With Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar Of Trinidad And Tobago

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to congratulate her on being elected.  They discussed strengthening our partnership to advance regional security and mutual priorities.  The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ strong and enduring partnership with Trinidad and Tobago, grounded in deep historic ties and shared goals for regional security and prosperity.  We commend the people of Trinidad and Tobago for their continued commitment to democratic values and institutions, demonstrated through their free and fair national elections.  The Secretary and PM Persad-Bissessar discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation on mutual priorities, regional security, and defense cooperation.

