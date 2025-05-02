Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With President Abinader Of Dominican Republic

2025-05-02 11:00:30

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader. Both leaders reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Dominican partnership and ongoing collaboration on regional challenges including countering illegal immigration.

