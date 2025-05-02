Pakistan Fires Unprovoked Across Loc In J&K For Ninth Day, Indian Army Responds

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small‐arms firing across the Line of Control opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on intervening night of May 2-3. This marks ceasefire violation for the 9th day.

The Pakistan Army“have now escalated the situation by violating ceasefire along the international borders", ANI had cited a defence source.

Previous ceasefire violations along LoC

“During the night of 29-30 April, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

