Pakistan Fires Unprovoked Across Loc In J&K For Ninth Day, Indian Army Responds
The Pakistan Army“have now escalated the situation by violating ceasefire along the international borders", ANI had cited a defence source.Previous ceasefire violations along LoC
“During the night of 29-30 April, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” the Indian Army said on Wednesday.
(More to come)
