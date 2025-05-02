Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Fires Unprovoked Across Loc In J&K For Ninth Day, Indian Army Responds

Pakistan Fires Unprovoked Across Loc In J&K For Ninth Day, Indian Army Responds


2025-05-02 10:13:24
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small‐arms firing across the Line of Control opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on intervening night of May 2-3. This marks ceasefire violation for the 9th day.

The Pakistan Army“have now escalated the situation by violating ceasefire along the international borders", ANI had cited a defence source.

Previous ceasefire violations along LoC

“During the night of 29-30 April, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

(More to come)

MENAFN02052025007365015876ID1109502417

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search