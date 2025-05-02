Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IWT- Pak To Issue Formal Notice To India

2025-05-02 10:12:08
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Islamabad- Pakistan is planning to issue a formal diplomatic notice to India against its unilateral move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a media report said Friday.

The decision was made after initial consultations between Pakistan's ministries of Foreign Affairs, Law, and Water Resources, reported the Express News.

Quoting sources, the newspaper said emergency legal and constitutional consultations were held in response to India's unilateral move, and preliminary groundwork has been completed after which it has been decided to formally serve a diplomatic notice to India over the suspension of the treaty.

Ties plummeted between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. India, among other punitive actions, announced to suspend the key water accord, signed in 1960, which governs water sharing between the two countries.

Officials confirmed that the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Water Resources, and Law have coordinated to finalise the process, and a formal notice will be issued to New Delhi in coming days through diplomatic channels.

Sources within the Indus Commission said the notice will seek concrete explanations from India for its suspension of the landmark treaty.

Discussions are also underway to lodge formal protests at global forums to highlight what Pakistan claims as Indian water aggression against it.

Pakistan believes it holds legal precedence on the treaty and hopes that India will be compelled to revisit its decision. All actions will be taken following approval from the federal cabinet, the Express News added.

