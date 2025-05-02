Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Firing Continues Along Kashmir Loc

2025-05-02 10:12:07
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Pakistani troops continued unprovoked firing in five districts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for eight consecutive night on Thursday, officials said.

Jammu based defence spokesman said,“During the night of May 1-2, 2025, Pakistani Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire from posts across the LoC opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas of J&K.”“Indian Army responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner,” he added.

Pertinently, the most recent cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) began on April 23, 2025, with unprovoked firing from Pakistan reported in the Tattapani sector of Poonch.

This marked the start of a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Since then, shelling and small-arms fire have continued intermittently, with notable incidents reported across multiple sectors, including Naushera, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Baramulla, and the Pargwal sector along the International Border, occurring over several consecutive nights up to last night.

Read Also LoC Flareup- Fear Grips Border Villages 7th Straight Day Of Ceasefire Violations Across LoC

It may be recalled that during a hotline conversation on April 30, 2025, between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, India issued a stern warning to Pakistan, reiterating that such unprovoked actions violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement and will not be tolerated.

The Indian DGMO emphasized the need for Pakistan to adhere to bilateral commitments and cease all hostile activities along the LoC and IB.

