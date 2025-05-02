Canadian PM Carney Going To Washington On May 6

MENAFN - IANS) Ottawa, May 3 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, I had a very constructive call with President Trump, and we agreed to meet next Tuesday in Washington," Carney said in his first press conference after Monday's election.

The Prime Minister said that the meeting will focus on tariffs and the US-Canada relationship, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our focus will be on both immediate trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship between our two sovereign nations."

Carney also said King Charles III will deliver a speech outlining the Canadian government's priorities on May 27, when Parliament resumes.

"There are two sets of issues. There are the immediate tariffs, both sectoral and so-called reciprocal and fentanyl tariffs, and then there is the broader relationship," Carney said.

"So (the meeting will be about) addressing both sets of issues. We'll see how that progress goes."

Asked how he might avoid the same kind of public argument that occurred between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office earlier this year, Carney said he is going into the meeting expecting a "difficult, but constructive" conversation.

"I go there with the expectation of constructive - difficult, but constructive - discussions," Carney said.

"That's the spirit of the conversations that the President and I had."

"You go to these meetings well prepared," the Prime Minister continued, "Understanding the objectives of your counterpart and always acting in the best interest of Canada, and we'll go from there."

Last Tuesday, Carney said his country would "never" yield to the US as he declared victory in federal elections, following a campaign overshadowed by relentless provocations and steep trade tariffs imposed by Trump.

It would be the first time that a sovereign has opened Parliament since Queen Elizabeth II last did so in 1957.

The return of a new Parliament will see the election of the Speaker, followed by the Speech from the Throne.

Buckingham Palace said on Friday that Britain's King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will visit Canada from May 26 to May 27 to attend the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa.

The Liberals are set to form a minority government after Monday's election.

The House of Commons sitting calendar currently has May 26 listed as the first sitting date for MPs.