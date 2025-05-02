Kharkiv Faces Record Number Of Enemy Attacks And Severe Destruction In April - Mayor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, Russian strikes damaged 533 buildings and shattered over 10,500 windows in apartments and public places in April.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Last month, our city endured the largest wave of attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. Unfortunately, April set records not only in the number of attacks but also in the scale of destruction. Direct hits and blast waves severely damaged 533 buildings,” Terekhov stated.

One of the most pressing issues facing the city is broken windows, with 10,533 shattered across homes, balconies, and entrances.

Terekhov noted that Kharkiv is working with charitable organizations to assist residents in applying for state compensation for damages.

Drone attack on: Injury toll rises to 30, including two in critical condition

In addition to shattered windows, 147 roofs were damaged, with 109 still undergoing repairs.

Kharkiv suffered 136 Russian strikes in April, making it the most heavily bombarded month to date.“This is an absolute record,” the mayor emphasized.

“There is only one tactic-massive attacks. Drones are launched in groups, in several waves with minimal intervals, aiming to overwhelm and complicate the work of air defense forces. Each raid results in injuries, deaths, and widespread devastation. The scale is reminiscent of the early days of the Russian invasion: 230 wounded, including 19 children. Seven dead. Among them-a child. We will never forgive this,” Terekhov stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, between 22:00 and 22:30 on April 29, Russia carried out a drone attack on Kharkiv, deploying at least 15 drones. The attack left 47 people injured, including two children and a pregnant woman.