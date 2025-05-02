Forced Evacuation Of Children Begins In Two Villages In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Authorities in the Donetsk region have begun the forced evacuation of children from two villages in the Shakhove community, where 80 children remain.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Forced evacuation of children is underway in two villages of the Shakhove community-Shakhove and Toretske-where approximately 80 children remain. They will be evacuated along with their parents or legal guardians," Filashkin wrote.

He instructed local authorities to swiftly organize the evacuation and ensure proper living conditions for displaced families in safer regions of Ukraine.

Filashkin also urged residents to evacuate while possible, highlighting the ongoing security threats in the area.

As reported, the forced evacuation of children and their families in the Donetsk region began on April 7, 2023. Settlements experiencing a worsening security situation have been designated as forced evacuation zones.