Roundup: Indonesia Intends To Provide Temporary Shelters For Palestinians

MENAFN - Nam News Network) by Dames Alexander Sinaga

JAKARTA, May 3 (NNN-XINHUA) – Indonesia intends to offer temporary shelters to Palestinian civilians, affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza, particularly those working in education and healthcare.

According to Ahmad Muzani, chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly, the initiative aims to help them recover from war-related trauma, and enhance their professional skills. He made the statement after a recent meeting with President Prabowo Subianto, at the presidential palace.

As the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, Indonesia has consistently supported Palestinian independence.

“The president wants those traumatised by the conflict, including orphan children, women, and people with disabilities, to receive immediate recovery in Indonesia. They will return home once their nation is free from conflict,” Muzani said.

Earlier, Prabowo announced that at least 1,000 Palestinians would be evacuated to Indonesia, in the first phase. The plan has gained support from the country's two largest Islamic organisations, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah.

“This is a sincere, noble, and proud effort for us, as Indonesian citizens,” said Ahmad Fahrur Rozi of NU's central board.

Similarly, Muhammadiyah Chairman, Haedar Nashir, endorsed the president's plan and urged the Indonesian government to continue pursuing diplomatic and political solutions to the Gaza conflict.

Foreign Minister, Sugiono said that, Indonesia is prepared to send aircraft for the evacuation but emphasised that, it would only proceed if requested by the Palestinian side and other relevant stakeholders.

He clarified that, the evacuation was part of Indonesia's active response to a humanitarian crisis in Palestine, operating within international law and respecting the principle of non-interference in other nations' sovereignty.

The country has also maintained intensive communication with partner nations, to promote peace and stability in Gaza.

Last month, Prabowo visited several regional countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan, discussing potential solutions to the prolonged conflict.

Prabowo has reaffirmed Indonesia's unwavering support for Palestinian independence, stressing that a two-state solution is the only viable path to a lasting peace.– NNN-XINHUA