How Candidates In Democracies Campaign Using Chinese Social Media

MENAFN - Asia Times) In Australia this election season, social media have constituted a major battleground as candidates try to reach younger voters. As Gen Z and Millennials now make up the dominant voter bloc , securing their support is more electorally important than ever.

This effort has also played out on Chinese social media platforms, namely WeChat and RedNote. Thousands of Australians use these apps, often as a main source of news.

The RECapture research team has been tracking political activity on these platforms for years. Between October 2024 and April 2025, we observed 319 Liberal Party advertisements, 68 Labor Party advertisements and 258 ads from independent candidates on WeChat. More than 20 Australian politicians used RedNote for self-promotion. Both platforms are becoming increasingly popular among politicians.

But there's a catch: political communication on these apps is either banned or hidden. So how do candidates work around the rules?

We've found they use influencers and third parties, blurring the lines between authorized political advertising and undisclosed campaigning.

Skirting the rules

Platforms such as Facebook and Google maintain public ad repositories to document political advertising.

On WeChat and RedNote, however, such content is not formally registered or subject to public scrutiny.

Since 2019, WeChat has been a key platform for Australian politicians trying to reach Chinese-Australian voters.

From 2022 onwards, our research has observed the rising political popularity of RedNote , driven by its low entry barriers and emphasis on visual content.

In January, a shift of US-based users from TikTok to RedNote further elevated the platform's prominence. Now, candidates of all stripes are using it.

But WeChat bans political advertisements and campaigning. RedNote uses shadowbanning (the covert hiding of specific content) to limit the visibility of political accounts.

As a result, political figures in democracies globally often bypass these restrictions by working with Chinese-language media or influencers to reach Chinese-speaking voters.

This tactic enables political messaging outside platform and regulatory oversight. It undermines transparency and accountability in political communication.