RMCAD To Recognize 400 Graduates In Innovators & Visionaries Ceremonies On May 4

LAKEWOOD, Conn., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) is proud to honor its nearly 400 graduates on Sunday, May 4, 2025 during two commencement ceremonies, "Innovators" and "Visionaries." The art and design school, which has more than 2,000 students, will celebrate both in person and virtually, as graduates reside across 39 states.

The commencement ceremony will be held at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts , a leading national theater organization with a shared dedication to the arts. The festivities will continue at RMCAD's Caps Off Celebration, hosted on the scenic 23-acre campus, where newly minted alumni and their loved ones will gather for an outdoor lunch and immerse themselves in the creativity on display at the Spring 2025 Graduation Exhibition , offering a firsthand look at the diverse talents nurtured at RMCAD.

Their passion ignited and their talents honed, these graduates step forward to become the newest chapter in RMCAD's more than 60-year legacy, joining a vibrant community of over 4,500 alumni across the United States and the world. Degree recipients from all 11 academic programs will now be able to pursue the creative careers they've been working toward. For a full list of RMCAD's 2025 graduates, please click here .

"We are thrilled to welcome these new graduates as alumni and look forward to seeing them grow in their careers, make their unique mark on the world, and remain valued members of the RMCAD community," shares President Brent Fitch.

About RMCAD

Founded in 1963, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is an accredited institution of higher education that offers degree programs focused on the arts, design, education, technology, and business. RMCAD serves its students from a 23-acre campus in Lakewood, Colorado, but also virtually, as a leader in online education for more than a decade. RMCAD offers courses taught by practicing industry professionals; an intimate learning environment; multimedia-rich online classes; and a beautiful historic campus. The school strives to allow artists and designers to find their voice, discover their own paths, and thrive as professionals.

Contact: Leila Ertel, [email protected] ; Jenna Heil, [email protected]

SOURCE Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design

