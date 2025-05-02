403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3228604 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation's airstrike that targeted the vicinity of the presidential palace in Damascus last night, in a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Arab Republic of Syria.
3228597 RIYADH -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned the Israeli airstrike near the Presidential Palace in the city of Damascus.
3228612 AMMAN -- Syria's presidency condemned, in the strongest terms, the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of the country's presidential palace in Damascus, terming the act as dangerous escalation against the State's institutions and sovereignty.
3228585 GENEVA -- The American Surgical Association (ASA) announced the selection of Dr. Waddah Al-Refaie to participate in the 2025 scientific exchange program with the European Surgical Association (ESA). (end)
