Marketwise To Present At The UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference On June 24, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or“the Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Erik Mickels, will host virtual meetings at the UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

About the UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference

The inaugural UBS SMID-Cap Multisector Virtual Conference is scheduled to take place June 24, 2025. This virtual event aims to showcase Small and Mid-cap companies and connect them with diverse investors across multiple US regions over the course of one day.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise's products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

