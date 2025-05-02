Rinnai America Corporation Welcomes U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright Highlighting Energy Policy Wins And Job Preservation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Secretary Wright toured the facility and delivered remarks recognizing Rinnai's role in strengthening American energy leadership, protecting consumer choice, and advancing domestic manufacturing. His visit underscored the Department's commitment to preserving U.S.-based innovation and production in the face of previously proposed regulations that had threatened both.

"Rinnai America is a perfect example of what's at stake when Washington pushes reckless regulations, bureaucrats tried to end hundreds of jobs with a rule no one asked for, slipped in the day after Christmas-without a single consideration for the people it would hurt. But these workers stood strong. They didn't back down and because of their courage and hard work, we won this battle together. What they build here changes lives-millions of people choose these products to make their lives better. That's worth fighting for. Let's stand together for our dreams, for the American Dream," said Secretary Wright.

Rinnai is the only company producing non-condensing tankless water heaters in the United States. A Biden-era rule, which was postponed by Secretary Wright, would have effectively banned these energy-efficient products jeopardizing hundreds of local jobs, limiting consumer options, and placing U.S. manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage.

"We were honored to host Secretary Wright and are grateful for the Department's decisive actions to support American manufacturing and consumer freedom," said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America Corporation. "By preserving access to high-efficient, cost-effective tankless water heaters, the Department is helping companies like ours continue to innovate, grow, and serve American families."

The Griffin facility is located in Congressman Brian Jack's district. The congressman championed the legislative wins needed to save jobs at Rinnai.

"It was an honor to welcome U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright to Georgia's 3rd Congressional District to celebrate the repeal of a job-killing Biden regulation that endangered Rinnai America Corporation's manufacturing plant in Griffin," said Congressman Brian Jack. "Secretary Wright is the first Cabinet Member to make an official visit to Spalding County, and I am excited to continue making history with him throughout President Trump's second term!"

Rinnai's non-condensing tankless water heaters are up to 50% more efficient than traditional storage tank models, ensuring that consumers have access to energy-efficient options that reduce long-term costs and energy use. Rinnai's investment in Georgia represents an opportunity to strengthen American manufacturing and ensure the U.S. remains competitive in the global market.

About Rinnai:

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances, including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances, and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and has the highest efficiency of any tankless water heater brand in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.3 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and Creating a healthier way of living®. For more information about Rinnai's entire product line, visit .

