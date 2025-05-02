Marketwise Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share On Common Stock; Announces Special Dividend Of $0.10 Per Share
The Company also announced a special dividend to shareholders of Class A common stock of $0.10 per share, which totals approximately $0.3 million in the aggregate. The regular dividend, distribution, and the special dividend will be paid on June 25, 2025. The Record Date is May 15, 2025.
About MarketWise
Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.
With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise's products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.
MarketWise Investor Relations Contact
(800) 290-4113
Email: ...
MarketWise Media Contact
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment