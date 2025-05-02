Qatar Qualify For Final Of Asian Open Men's Beach Volleyball Tour

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatari beach volleyball duo, Cherif Younness and Ahmed Tijan, qualified Friday for the final of the Asian Open Men's Beach Volleyball Tour, currently taking place at Al Gharafa club in Doha.

The competition concludes on Saturday, May 3.

The Qatari beach volleyball team qualified for the final after defeating the Thai duo, Nithorn Monikul and Watchirawit, in the semi-finals (2-0, 21-10, 21-14).

They will now face Australia in the final.

The Qatari team earlier Friday qualified for the semi-finals, defeating the Thai duo of Nithorn Monikul and Watchirawit Modpha in the quarterfinals in straight sets (21-08, 21-17).

The team then defeated the Bahraini team of Ali Marhoon and Hassan Abdullah Nasser in the round of 16, winning 2-0 (21-15, 21-11).

President of the Qatar and West Asian Volleyball Federations Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari, emphasized that the qualifying reflects the good preparation and continuous support, expressing his pride in this achievement, especially since the team has proven its ability to compete on the continent in a tournament that has witnessed high standards.