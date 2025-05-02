Zelensky Holds Staff Meeting To Discuss Ukraine's Missile Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss the country's missile program.

He shared details of the meeting in his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.

"We held a Staff meeting today. There were reports on the supply needs of our brigades and the staffing of units. We also had a very detailed discussion on Ukraine's missile program -- our missile development and production. The goal is to accelerate the creation of Ukrainian ballistic missiles as much as possible. Our long-range capabilities are a clear and effective guarantee of Ukraine's security," Zelensky said.

Zelensky holds meeting to discuss Ukrainian F-16 fleet

He noted that Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported multiple times during the day, with particular attention given to the situation in the Donetsk region, especially near Pokrovsk and other critical areas.

"We continue to operate in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. Russia still refuses to commit to a full and lasting ceasefire, and all of our partners are tired of these manipulations. We are defending our positions and will continue to act accordingly -- both on the front lines and within Russian territory. The war must be felt where it came from," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine