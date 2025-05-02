Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Six Injured In Drone Attack On Kharkiv

2025-05-02 07:07:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people were injured in Kharkiv following a Russian drone attack.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Emergency medical teams are working at the impact sites of enemy UAVs, providing assistance to the injured," he said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov added that an apartment building was damaged in the attack and several cars caught fire.

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv late on May 2, with drone strikes recorded in two city districts.

